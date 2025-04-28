Constable attacked in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar

Hyderabad: A police constable was attacked in Hyderabad’s Hayathnagar on Sunday, April 27. The constable was taking care of cattle while his father was unwell.

Naveen’s father is a shepherd, and the victim is a constable, who is posted at the Kushaiguda police station. The incident occurred when Naveen and his relative, who is also a shepherd, were asleep at midnight. A few people reached the constable’s house and attacked both men. Following the attack, the assailants fled with at least 70 sheep.

One of Naveen’s relatives told the police, “Naveen and my brother-in-law were asleep, a group of 5-10 people barged in. They stuffed a cloth in my brother-in-law’s mouth and asked him to remain quiet while they robbed the sheep.”

The man said that the assailants came in a Bolero jeep, they took the sheep and fled. As Naveen tried to apprehend them, he was attacked with knives and other sharp objects. The Hayathnagar police have registered a case, and an investigation is underway.