Man gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A local court in Rangareddy sentenced a man to 10 years in rigorous imprisonment for murdering a person in Hyderabad’s Miyapur in 2024.

Apart from the jail term, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1,000 on the accused. The convict was identified as 22-year-old, Aravind Singh, a resident of Miyapur and native of Chattisgarh.

The incident occurred on the night of July 7, 2024, when the convict murdered Maan Singh near a labour camp. Based on a complaint, the Miyapur police initially registered an attempt to murder case under section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

After the victim succumbed to the injuries, the police altered the case and arrested Singh for murder on July 10, 2024. A chargesheet was filed in January 2025.