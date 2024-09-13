Man gets death sentence for rape, murder of minor girl in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A special court in Sangareddy has sentenced a 60-year-old man to death for the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl.

This marks the first death sentence in the district in 27 years, Sangareddy SP Ch Rupesh said.

The incident occurred on October 16, 2023, when the convict, a migrant labourer from Bihar, lured the girl away by offering her a soft drink. He took her to a nearby cotton field, where he assaulted and killed her.

The girl and her parents, also from Bihar, were working as daily wage labourers alongside the convict at the same site.

After the girl went missing, the convict, then accused, was questioned based on eyewitness accounts and CCTV footage, leading to his confession and the discovery of the body.

The Sangareddy police sought a fast-track trial due to the nature of the crime and the family’s economic background, providing translators to assist them.

On Thursday, Judge K Jayanthi of the Sangareddy POCSO court delivered the death sentence and ordered a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family