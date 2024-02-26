Man gets life term for killing relative over land dispute in Adilabad

Hyderabad: An Adilabad court found a man guilty of killing his relative in July 2023 for refusing to rent out land, and sentenced him to life in prison on Monday, February 26.

The verdict was announced by District Principal Judge CHVRR Varaprasad, who found Kumram Bhav Rao from Shantinagar of Arli village in Bheempur mandal guilty of murdering his neighbour Anthram Ankush.

In addition to reviewing evidence, public prosecutor Sanjay Kumar V cross-questioned 26 eyewitnesses who were brought before the court. Rao was arrested on suspicion of killing Ankush by stabbing him after the latter denied his request to rent out his land.

Following the investigations, Bheempur sub-inspector Radhika and then-Jainath Inspector Naresh Kumar filed a charge sheet with the court establishing involvement of Bhav Rao in the crime.