Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

The court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:37 pm IST
Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old housekeeping worker has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Nampally for sexually assaulting a minor girl belonging to the SC community.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused has been identified as Gutla Srinivas.

Following a thorough trial and examination of the evidence presented by the investigating officer, the court found the accused guilty on multiple counts.

MS Creative School

In addition to the life imprisonment, the court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the accused and awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 11th April 2025 8:37 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button