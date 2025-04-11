Man gets life term for sexually assaulting minor girl

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old housekeeping worker has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Nampally for sexually assaulting a minor girl belonging to the SC community.

The accused has been identified as Gutla Srinivas.

Following a thorough trial and examination of the evidence presented by the investigating officer, the court found the accused guilty on multiple counts.

In addition to the life imprisonment, the court also imposed a Rs 5,000 fine on the accused and awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim.