Man gets lifer for murder in Hyderabad’s Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Hyderabad on Monday, December 2. He was involved in a murder case in Pahadishareef.

The convict was identified as 31-year-old R Hemrom, a construction worker from West Bengal currently residing at Tukkuguda, had picked up a fight with the victim Ramesh in an inebriated condition and beat him to death with a stick.

The court also imposed a fine on Hemrom.

