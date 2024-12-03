Man gets lifer for murder in Hyderabad’s Pahadishareef

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 3rd December 2024 10:12 am IST
Hyderabad man held for cheating submits forged bail documents
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A man was sentenced to life imprisonment by a local court in Hyderabad on Monday, December 2. He was involved in a murder case in Pahadishareef.

The convict was identified as 31-year-old R Hemrom, a construction worker from West Bengal currently residing at Tukkuguda, had picked up a fight with the victim Ramesh in an inebriated condition and beat him to death with a stick.

