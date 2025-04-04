Man gets lifer for raping minor in Warangal

Hyderabad: A local court in Warangal on Thursday, April 3 sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a minor and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

The convict was identified as 65-year-old Chaparthy Sambaiah a resident of Manugonda village, Geesugonda mandal. The court found him guilty under Section 376(AB) of the IPC and Section 5 read with Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The crime occurred in 2024. The court also directed that the victim be awarded Rs 8 lakh in compensation, as per victim support provisions.

The case was prosecuted by additional public prosecutor Pastham Ravi Kiran, while Barosa Legal Adviser Chukka Neeraja extended legal assistance and support to the victim throughout the proceedings.

The verdict, delivered by judge G. Premalatha Reddy, has been hailed as a significant move in delivering justice to survivors of sexual assault, particularly minors.