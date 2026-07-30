Man gets two -day jail for operating tiffin centre beyond time

Hyderabad: A tiffin centre owner was sentenced to two days’ jail by a local court in Hyderabad for allegedly operating his business beyond the stipulated time.
The incident occurred in the LB Nagar Police limits, where the man was identified as Kishan. Apart from the jail time, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 50 on him. Speaking to Siasat.com, the LB Nagar Police said, “Kishan had been sentenced to jail on July 28 and was released on July 29. Before being jailed, he was booked at least 10 times for flouting the stipulated time.”
When asked what the stipulated time for operating businesses was, the police refused to respond. The police said that in a similar case in May, a tiffin centre operator, Narendar, was detained for operating his business beyond the stipulated time.
Similar case
On July 28, the Saroornagar police under the Malkajgiri comissionerate detained one man for operating his business beyond the stipulated time.
The man was sentenced to one day in jail for violating the norms. In a post on X, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi had said that there will be zero tolerance for the violation of timings.