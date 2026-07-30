Man gets two -day jail for operating tiffin centre beyond time

Hyderabad: A tiffin centre owner was sentenced to two days’ jail by a local court in Hyderabad for allegedly operating his business beyond the stipulated time.

The incident occurred in the LB Nagar Police limits, where the man was identified as Kishan. Apart from the jail time, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 50 on him. Speaking to Siasat.com, the LB Nagar Police said, “Kishan had been sentenced to jail on July 28 and was released on July 29. Before being jailed, he was booked at least 10 times for flouting the stipulated time.”

A man was arrested and sent to prison for TWO days in Hyderabad!



Why??



He operated his tiffin center beyond the permitted hours 👏🏽👌🏽



And it takes next level of arrogance to brag about it on social media along with the picture of a hardworking man.



The same Telangana… pic.twitter.com/IljKHxAgZh — Revathi (@revathitweets) July 30, 2026

When asked what the stipulated time for operating businesses was, the police refused to respond. The police said that in a similar case in May, a tiffin centre operator, Narendar, was detained for operating his business beyond the stipulated time.

Similar case

On July 28, the Saroornagar police under the Malkajgiri comissionerate detained one man for operating his business beyond the stipulated time.

Late-Hours Violation:



In an e-Petty Case registered by @Saroornagarps, the accused was convicted by the Hon'ble Court and sentenced to one day of simple imprisonment for running an establishment beyond the permitted hours.



Zero tolerance for violations.… pic.twitter.com/Sg4kGVIM9a — Malkajgiri Police (@MalkajgiriCop) July 28, 2026

The man was sentenced to one day in jail for violating the norms. In a post on X, Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police B Sumathi had said that there will be zero tolerance for the violation of timings.