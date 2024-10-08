Man held for assisting 22 Pakistani citizens settle in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a man named Parvez who had allegedly helped and harboured 22 Pakistani citizens settle in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka with Hindu names, police sources said on Tuesday, October 8.

Recently, four members of a family, who were Pakistani citizens, were arrested at Jigani on Bengaluru outskirts. Following their arrest and interrogation, three more Pakistani citizens were arrested at Peenya here.

The sources said their interrogation revealed that a few Pakistanis were living in Davangere district as well and they too had been detained.

While investigating the case, the police came to know that Parvez was helping these Pakistanis get all the documents with their changed names.

“We have secured him and an investigation is going on,” the sources told PTI.