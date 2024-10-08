Man held for assisting 22 Pakistani citizens settle in Karnataka

The sources said their interrogation revealed that a few Pakistanis were living in Davangere district as well and they too had been detained.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2024 2:08 pm IST
arrest-representational-image
Representational image

Bengaluru: Police have arrested a man named Parvez who had allegedly helped and harboured 22 Pakistani citizens settle in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka with Hindu names, police sources said on Tuesday, October 8.

Recently, four members of a family, who were Pakistani citizens, were arrested at Jigani on Bengaluru outskirts. Following their arrest and interrogation, three more Pakistani citizens were arrested at Peenya here.

Also Read
SIT raids arrested Karnataka BJP MLA’s residence, 15 other locations

The sources said their interrogation revealed that a few Pakistanis were living in Davangere district as well and they too had been detained.

While investigating the case, the police came to know that Parvez was helping these Pakistanis get all the documents with their changed names.

“We have secured him and an investigation is going on,” the sources told PTI.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th October 2024 2:08 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bangalore updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button