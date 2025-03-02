Man held for attacking woman’s mother over marriage refusal in Karimnagar

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 5:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a woman’s mother over marriage refusal in Vannaram, Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.

According to reports, the accused had been stalking and harassing a woman, pressuring her to marry him. Enraged that her mother arranged her marriage elsewhere, he attempted to strangle her.

Upon noticing the incident, neighbours intervened and rescued the woman.

Police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.

