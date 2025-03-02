Man held for attacking woman’s mother over marriage refusal in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to murder a woman’s mother over marriage refusal in Vannaram, Ramadugu mandal of Karimnagar district.
The accused has been arrested as Raj Kumar.
According to reports, the accused had been stalking and harassing a woman, pressuring her to marry him. Enraged that her mother arranged her marriage elsewhere, he attempted to strangle her.
Upon noticing the incident, neighbours intervened and rescued the woman.
Police registered a case and further investigation is ongoing.