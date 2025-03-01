Four arrested over man’s murder in Allapur

Hyderabad: Four persons were arrested on Friday, February 28, for murdering a man in Hyderabad’s Allapur area on February 25.

The accused was identified as Jadav Rakesh, Kothapalli Rajesh, Potraj Shiva Kumar, and Rahul Sahani; all residents of Shivajinagar. The deceased has been identified as Bhanu Prakash; According to the Allapur police, Bhanu and the accused were at odds and since 2017 frequently quarreled over a personal issue.

On February 25, the accused invited Bhanu over for drinks. As all of them were intoxicated, the accused turned to Bhanu and thrashed him to death.