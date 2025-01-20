Man held for burglary in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for burglary in Hyderabad on Sunday, January 19. The accused was involved in several burglaries across the tri-commissioner.

The accused was identified as Bharath Kumar Sharma, 39, a resident of Kokarwadi near Charminar. He was arrested for property and vehicle theft. Kumar was previously involved in 40 criminal cases. While being in prison for one of the burglaries, Kumar befriended other prisoners, after being released Kumar and his accomplice took to burglary.

The accused broke into houses and stole bikes, cash and ornaments. The man was arrested following a coordinated effort by the commissioner’s task force central zone and Keesara police. The police seized two bikes worth Rs 1 lakh from Kumar along with tools used for breaking into the houses.