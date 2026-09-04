Man held for burglary in Hyderabad, Rs 24.5 lakh recovered

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Friday, September 4, for burglary in Hyderabad worth Rs 24,49,500 from Harsh Bakers Biscuit Company, Katedan, on August 31.

The accused was identified as Anil Nagorao Kamble, a native of Nanded, Maharashtra, who was previously employed with the company. On August 31, cashier Gaddam Kurumurthy had kept the cash in a locker and left the office.

On September 1, two employees of the company noticed that the main door was open and the locker was broken, with no cash in it. Based on a complaint, the Mailardevpally police registered a case under Section 331 (burglary) and Section 305 (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Special teams examined the closed-circuit television cameras, based on which Kamble was identified and arrested. During interrogation, Kamble revealed that he was a former employee of the company. The police have recovered the stolen cash from the accused’s residence.