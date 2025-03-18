Man held for car theft outside Ameerpet wine shop

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th March 2025 8:11 pm IST
Man held for car theft outside Ameerpet wine shop
Hyderabad: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by Panjagutta police on Tuesday, March 18 for allegedly being involved in a car theft outside a wine shop in Ameerpet.

The accused has been identified as Digabar Raghunath Khandere who worked as a driver.

According to reports, the theft occurred on the night of March 16 around 11:00 pm. The complainant had parked his car outside Sandhya Wines Shop, opposite Green Park Hotel, Ameerpet, with the engine running. The accused quickly got into the car and drove off towards Ameerpet.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under section 303(2) of BNS, and an investigation was launched. Based on credible information, the Panjagutta police apprehended the accused at Monappa Junction.

The stolen vehicle was seized and produced before the court.

The accused has been remanded to Chanchalguda Prison, and further investigation is underway.

