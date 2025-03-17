CID officer booked for assaulting colleague after fuel theft

The accused has been identified as B Raju.

Hyderabad: A Crime Investigation Department (CID) constable has been booked for assaulting a colleague after he was caught on camera allegedly stealing petrol from a government vehicle.

When confronted, Raju reportedly turned violent, punching the complainant on the neck and head before scratching him hard enough to draw blood. He then allegedly issued a dramatic threat, vowing to track him down “no matter how far” and kill him.

The Saifabad police have registered a case under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).




