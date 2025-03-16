Three juveniles booked for sexually assaulting minor in Gachibowli

The boy threatened and sexually assaulted the girl, the act was recorded on a mobile phone by another boy.

Three juveniles booked for sexually assaulting minor in Gachibowli
Hyderabad: A class 9 girl was sexually assaulted by three juvenile boys at a school in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. The accused have been arrested.

The victim befriended one of the boys who allegedly morphed her pictures and showed them to the victim. The boy threatened and sexually assaulted the girl, the act was recorded on a mobile phone by another boy.

Following the incident, the victim snatched the phone and damaged it. A few days after the incident, another boy threatened the victim of sexual abuse. The girl narrated the incident to her parents who filed a complaint with the Gachibowli police.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Gachibowli police said, “The incident occurred 2-3 months ago, the girl’s parents approached us two days ago, A case has been registered under the POCSO Act of 2012.”

The accused have been sent to the juvenile home.

