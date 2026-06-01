Man held for cheating minor girl on pretext of marriage in Mancherial

Hyderabad: A man was booked under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly cheating a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in Mancherial on Sunday, May 31.

Initially a case of kidnapping was registered by the police based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father who said that she went missing on May 26.

According to Mancherial police, the convict, identified as Tungapindi Bhaskar was working as a staffer at a restaurant who eloped with the class 9 girl.

A man was booked under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly cheating a 16-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage in Mancherial on Sunday, May 31.



Initially a case of kidnapping was registered by the police based on a complaint filed by… pic.twitter.com/9AZwRZhh8M — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

Addressing the media, Chennur Circle Inspector, Bhansilal said, “Bhaskar had kept the girl in a room for two days after eloping from Chennur.”

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He added that 26-year-old Bhaskar had come in contact with the girl two months ago, “He lured her into having sex by promising to marry her,” the CI said. On May 26, Bhaskar spoke to the girl on the phone and said, “Let’s go to Mancherial and get married.”

Believing Bhaskar, the girl reached the bus stop where she boarded a bus along with the convict. “Upon reaching Mancherial, the convict held the girl hostage in his room. On Sunday morning the girl contacted her family and revealed her location,” Bhansilal said.

Based on the girl’s statement, the police altered the kidnapping case and registered a POCSO case. Bhaskar was arrested and sent to judicial remand for eloping with the girl.