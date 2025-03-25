Man held for chit fund scam in SR Nagar

Hyderabad: A man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Monday, March 24 arrested for a chit fund scam in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar and Madhura Nagar.

The accused was identified as Pullaiah, a native of Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. He was absconding since been booked for cheating and was arrested in Bengaluru. He is being shifted to Hyderabad where he will be produced before a court.

Pullaiah had collected funds worth crore from people on the pretext chit finance business in SR Nagar and Madhura Nagar and fled with the money.

The victims approached the Central Crime Station (CCS) and filed a complaint against Pullaiah. The police have registered a case.