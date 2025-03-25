Man held for chit fund scam in SR Nagar

Pullaiah had collected funds worth crore from people on the pretext chit finance business in SR Nagar and Madhura Nagar and fled with the money.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th March 2025 11:08 am IST
Man held for chit fund scam in SR Nagar
Representational image

Hyderabad: A man from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Monday, March 24 arrested for a chit fund scam in Hyderabad’s SR Nagar and Madhura Nagar.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

The accused was identified as Pullaiah, a native of Anantpur district of Andhra Pradesh. He was absconding since been booked for cheating and was arrested in Bengaluru. He is being shifted to Hyderabad where he will be produced before a court.

Also Read
10,189 IT firms opened shop in Telangana in last 6 yrs, 3368 shut down: Centre

Pullaiah had collected funds worth crore from people on the pretext chit finance business in SR Nagar and Madhura Nagar and fled with the money.

MS Creative School

The victims approached the Central Crime Station (CCS) and filed a complaint against Pullaiah. The police have registered a case.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 25th March 2025 11:08 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button