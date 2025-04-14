Man held for dumping son’s body after electrocution in Adilabad

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly dumping the body of his 19-year-old son, Jayender, into the Penganga River to conceal his accidental electrocution in the Tonkini village of the Adilabad district.

According to reports, Jayender died on April 9 after accidentally touching a live electric wire installed by his father, Chiranjeevi, as an illegal fence to protect crops from wild boars. Fearing blame and legal action, Chiranjeevi, with the help of a neighbouring farmer, Cheliram, disposed of the body in the river and falsely reported his son missing the next day.

Villagers later found Jayender’s body along the riverbank.

Also Read Telangana: Nine arrested for killing colleague in Cherlapally

Electrocution marks raised suspicion and led to a police investigation. During questioning, Chiranjeevi confessed to setting up the electric trap and dumping the body to avoid consequences.

A case has been registered against Chiranjeevi and Cheliram for destroying evidence and misleading the investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing.