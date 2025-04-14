Man held for dumping son’s body after electrocution in Adilabad

The victim died accidentally touching a live wire from an illegal fence set up by his father to protect crops.

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly dumping the body of his 19-year-old son, Jayender, into the Penganga River to conceal his accidental electrocution in the Tonkini village of the Adilabad district.

According to reports, Jayender died on April 9 after accidentally touching a live electric wire installed by his father, Chiranjeevi, as an illegal fence to protect crops from wild boars. Fearing blame and legal action, Chiranjeevi, with the help of a neighbouring farmer, Cheliram, disposed of the body in the river and falsely reported his son missing the next day.

Villagers later found Jayender’s body along the riverbank.

Electrocution marks raised suspicion and led to a police investigation. During questioning, Chiranjeevi confessed to setting up the electric trap and dumping the body to avoid consequences.

A case has been registered against Chiranjeevi and Cheliram for destroying evidence and misleading the investigation.

Further investigation is ongoing.

