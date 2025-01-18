Telangana: Nine arrested for killing colleague in Cherlapally

Hyderabad: Nine persons working at a factory were arrested by the Cherlapally police for allegedly murdering their colleague on Wednesday early hours.

The accused persons are Lukhiram, Rasilal, Abhilash, Utam, Kosalender Soren, Sikinder Marandi, Sikinder Murmu, Sandip Murmu and Gulab Murmu, all natives of Jharkhand and working in Mahalaxmi Plastic Company.

According to Cherlapally police station house officer (SHO) B Ravi Kumar, the nine persons had planned and killed their colleague Babushal Tudu, who belonged to Dhumka district in Jharkhand.

On late January 14 night, the nine accused along with the deceased consumed liquor at a wine shop in Cherlapally. Not enough, they purchased more liquor and headed to an open place.

“The deceased considered himself a superior among the group and tried to dominate the rest. fed up with this behaviour, the nine accused hatched a plan to murder Babushal Tudu,” the SHO said.

Babushal Tudu was indiscriminately beaten up leading to his death.

A case was booked against the nine accused. All of them were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.