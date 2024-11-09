Man held for forcing Indian youth into cybercrimes in Cambodia

Hyderabad: A man was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) for sending Indian jobseekers including youth from Telangana to Cambodia where they were kept captive and were forced to commit cyber crimes against Indians.

The arrested has been identified as Sadakat Khan, 37, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The TGCSB arrested Khan on November 2, from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport while he was returning to to India.

The accused was taking shelter in the Maldives to escape arrest. Sadakat Khan’s associates K Sai Prasad a native of Jagtial in Telangana, Mohammed Abid Hussain Ansari, a resident of Pune and Mohammed Shadab Alam, a native of Bihar, were arrested earlier by the TGCSB.

According to local reports, the accused Sadakat Khan and others posed as recruitment agents who offered Indian youth basic-level data entry jobs abroad and collected money from them. The youth were then sent to Cambodia, where they were taken hostage by Chinese traffickers instead of being employed.

According to a complaint, the family of a victim of the scam, a native of Sircilla, were charged Rs 1.4 lakh and sent abroad. The victim was held captive in Cambodia, with his passport seized by the agents. He was forced to work 16-17 hours a day to commit cybercrimes.

In a separate but similar case, the TGCSB in September had arrested Priyanka Shivkumar Siddu, a woman from Mumbai for luring Telugu-speaking jobseekers to move abroad. The job seekers were then held captive in Cambodia and were forced to commit cyber crimes against Telugu-speaking people in India.

The victims were given visiting visas, promising to convert them into work visas upon arrival. However, their passports were confiscated by the Chinese criminals.