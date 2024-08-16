Man held for poisoning 8-yr-old daughter to death in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police apprehended a man on Wednesday, August 14, for poisoning his eight-year-old daughter to death in Herila village, Medak district. The man reportedly saw her as a burden and was unwilling to spend money on her education and future marriage.

The accused has been identified as Ikkiri Srisailam.

According to reports, the accused poisoned his daughter’s cold drink with rodenticide and gave it to her while she was alone. As her condition worsened, the family took her to a local hospital, and she was later transferred to Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad, where she died during treatment.

Following her death, the father’s lack of emotion raised suspicions among family members. Acting on a complaint from the accused’s wife, the police registered a case and apprehended him.

Further investigation is ongoing.