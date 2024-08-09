Telangana: 1 more boy dies in Peddapur Gurukul Residential School

Hyderabad: Just days after a Class 6 student died at the Peddapur Government Gurukul Residential School in Jagtial district, another student died after suffering severe stomach pain in the early hours of Friday, August 9.

Two other Class 6 students of the same school also fell ill in the same morning and were admitted to hospitals. The deceased student is identified as Yedamalla Anirudh, a native of Yellareddypet in Rajanna-Sircilla district. The other two other Peddapur Gurukul students who are ill and receiving medical treatment have been identified as Mandi Mokshith, native of Atmakur in Metpally and Alli Hemanth Yadav, native of Pathipalli of Mallial mandal.

It is reported that the Peddapur Gurukul students underwent severe stomach pain around 3 am on Friday, following which school officials took them to the government area hospital in Korutla. When Anirudh’s condition worsened, he was referred to Jagtial district hospital but he lost his life while they were were transporting him.

Mokshith and Hemanth were later shifted to Nizamabad Government Hospital and Metpally Government Hospital respectively, and are under medical support. The principal of the Peddapur Gurukul school, K Vidyasagar, is currently under suspension, following a 13-year old student’s death on Friday, July 26.

He is currently facing enquiry on the charges of negligence. Rajarapu Ghana Aditya, a Class 8 student had suffered a seizure after which the Principal allegedly failed to act immediately to get medical help for the student. It was alleged that the school authorities called and waited for Adithya’s parents to come instead of shifting him to hospital at the earliest.