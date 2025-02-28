Man held for production of adulterated mukhwas in Chudi Bazaar

A 57-year-old man was arrested after the south west zone commissioner’s task force, along with a GHMC food safety officer, raided an illegal Mukhwas (mouth freshener) manufacturing unit in Chudi Bazaar for food adulteration.

The accused has been identified as Kamal Kishor Ojha, 57, a resident of Chudi Bazaar. He was reportedly found adding harmful synthetic colors and unauthorized sweeteners to mouth fresheners to enhance their appearance and aroma, violating FSSAI guidelines.

The products were reportedly supplied to stores and hotels across the twin cities, posing serious health risks.

The police further seized adulterated Mukhwas and other harmful food materials worth Rs 1.2 lakh. Seized items included 12 bags of adulterated Mukhwas, seven bags of sugar balls with artificial coloring, and various loose synthetic food colors, including Tartrazine, Ponceau 4R, and Pea Green FCF.

Officials warned that consuming such unbranded Mukhwas could lead to health issues.