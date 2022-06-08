Man held for raping six-year-old neighbour in Andhra Pradesh

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 8th June 2022 2:00 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man imprisoned for drunk driving; driving license canceled
Representational image

Chittoor: A 45-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old neighbour in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Sreedhar Babu.

As per the police, Babu is currently in custody and a case has been registered for the same.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Know the POCSO Act Hyderabad rape accused have been booked under

“The accused knew the girl as they are neighbours. When the victim’s parents went out for work, the accused called and raped her,” said police.

The medical examination will be done today.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button