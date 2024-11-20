Man held for sexually abusing minor boy in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor boy in Kukatpally area on Tuesday, November 19.

The incident occurred when the 7-year-old victim went the accused’s residence who is a fruit vendor. As the boy asked for some fruits, the fruit vendor noticed that the victim was alone; he took the victim to the bathroom and sexually abused the latter.

Following the incident the boy shouted for help, and fearing people might catch him, the vendor allowed the boy to leave.

The child reached home and informed his parents, who caught hold of the vendor.

The locals thrashed the man and handed him over to police.

“A case has been registered under section 127 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the POCSO Act 2012. The accused has been arrested,” Kukatpally Sub Inspector Rama Krishna told Siasat.com.