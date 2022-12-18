Man held for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Latur

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 18th December 2022 9:39 pm IST
Man held for sexually assaulting 6-year-old girl in Latur
(Representative image)

Latur: A man has been arrested in Latur in Maharashtra for allegedly sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on December 14 in Udgir, the official added.

Also Read
Nine Rohingyas held in Tripura for illegally entering India: NFR

“The 48-year-old accused took the girl to his home and sexually assaulted her, He was held on the same day after the child told her mother about the ordeal,” he said.

He has been charged under Indian Penal Code section 376AB (rape on woman under 12 years of age) and other provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button