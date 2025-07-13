Man held for sexually exploiting woman, forcing her to convert: UP police

Mohammad Naveed alias Qasim Pathan, befriended her on Instagram under the name 'Shiv Verma'.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 13th July 2025 10:16 pm IST
Representational Image

Shahjahanpur: Police have arrested a Muslim man after a Hindu woman alleged that he sexually exploited her for two years, made objectionable videos and pressured her to convert to Islam, a police officer said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI that the 32-year-old woman has alleged in her complaint that the man, Mohammad Naveed alias Qasim Pathan, befriended her on Instagram two years ago by posing as a Hindu.

The accused, who is 26 years old and a resident of the same city, had written the name Shiv Verma in his Instagram ID. Whenever the accused met her, he used to have a sacred thread in his hand and a tilak on his forehead. The woman claimed that he promised to marry her and had physical relations with her, the police said.

The woman alleged that he used to go to her rented house and rape her. The accused also made videos and threatened to post them on social media, they said

The SP said that the woman also alleged that Naveed had relations with many Hindu women and she had seen their objectionable photos and videos on his mobile.

The woman alleged that Naveed and his family were constantly pressuring her to convert to Islam, and when she refused, the accused kicked her in the stomach, following which she suffered a miscarriage when she was three months pregnant.

The police registered a case on Saturday against Naveed, his brother Kaif, Akil, Alam, Uzma and Shaman under sections related to rape, forced abortion and relevant provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Naveed was arrested late on Saturday night, the SP said, and added that the police are investigating the matter.

