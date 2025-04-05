Man held for threatening traffic SI in Bowenpally; breaks down before police

The SI asked the young man to display his driving license during a routine police check near the Pulla Reddy building. .

Published: 5th April 2025 8:51 pm IST
Youngster is seen threatening a traffic police SI during routine checks in Bowenpally.

Hyderabad: A young man was arrested on Saturday, April 5, after verbally abusing and threatening a traffic police sub-inspector (SI) when the former was asked to show his driving license.

The incident happened during a routine police check near the Pulla Reddy building in Bowenpally police station’s limits.

Traffic SI Vijaykanth stopped a motorist named Shoaib coming from Bapuji Nagar to Bowenpally X roads. The police inspector asked Shoaib to display his driving license.

Instead of listening to the traffic inspector, Shoaib started searching his phone. Meanwhile, SI Vijaykanth spotted a focus light fitted on the rear side of the young man’s Royal Enfield bike and questioned him.

Shoaib started arguing with the policeman and threatened the SI with causing public harm, forcing the police officer to call the law and order police.

However, as soon as the police officer arrived, Shoaib, who was till then in a threatening mode, suddenly began to cry.

Moved by his condition, the law and order police officer patted Shoaib on the back before taking him to a hospital and then to the Bowenpally police station.

