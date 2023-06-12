Man held from Pune for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th June 2023 9:48 am IST
Mumbai: A man from Pune was arrested for alleged involvement in issuing a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a Mumbai police official said on Monday.

Accused Sagar Barve is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday,” the official said.

The NCP, on June 9, claimed 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

