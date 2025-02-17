Man held in Hyderabad for duping job seekers with fake IT company

Published: 17th February 2025
Hyderabad: Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, busted a fake job racket and arrested a 34-year-old man in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 16, for cheating several IT job seekers with false promises of employment.

The offender, identified as Kaluva Bharghav, established a fake software company ‘Neogen Soft Tech Solutions’ situated at Madhapur in Hyderabad. To seem legitimate he also set up a website, a corporate-style office, and issued fake job offer letters with ID cards.

Bharghav is an M.Tech graduate and worked in several IT companies as an HR manager. His experience gave him knowledge on hiring and functioning of IT companies, which led him to hatch a plan for gaining easy money by duping those who are desperately looking for jobs in Hyderabad. 

Bharghav paid coaching consultancies to get the resumes of the job aspirants after which he sent emails to them, conducted online interviews as HR manager and collected an amount of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh from several victims promising jobs. After issuing fake offer letters and company ID cards, he shut down his office, disappeared with the amount and switched off his mobile numbers.  

Four of his victims registered a complaint against him in Lallaguda, Jeedimetla, Madhapur and Kalwakurthy police stations. Based on credible information, task force officials were able to apprehend him and seized Rs 1 lakh along with five more offer letters and two fake IDs.

The accused was charged with breach of trust and handed over to Lallaguda police station for further action.

