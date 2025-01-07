1,673 job vacancies at Telangana HC, application process starts Jan 8

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has announced a significant recruitment drive to fill 1,673 vacancies across various positions.

The application process will commence on January 8, and interested candidates can submit their applications until January 31.

This recruitment initiative aims to strengthen the workforce within the High Court for the State of Telangana as well as the Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service.

Vacancies

The vacancies are divided into several categories, including 1,277 non-technical posts, 184 technical posts, and 212 roles within the Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Service.

The available positions encompass a wide range of roles such as Computer Operators, Assistants, Court Masters, Stenographer Grade III, Junior Assistants, and various clerical positions like Typists and Copyists.

Application process

To apply for these positions, candidates should follow a straightforward application process. First, they need to visit the official website at tshc.gov.in.

Once on the site, they should click on the recruitment registration link, register using the required credentials, and fill out the application form.

After completing the form, candidates must pay the application fee before submitting it. It is advisable to download a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

Key dates to remember include the start of the application period on January 8 and its conclusion on January 31.

The examinations are tentatively scheduled for April 2025. Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria, which stipulates that applicants should be between 18 and 34 years of age.

It is essential for candidates to review the detailed eligibility requirements outlined in the official notification before applying.

Salary range

Selected candidates will be offered a competitive salary ranging from Rs 19,000 to Rs 1,33,630 per month, depending on their specific roles within the organization.

The High Court reserves the right to modify the number of vacancies or cancel the notification at any time without prior notice, a release informed.

Therefore, candidates are encouraged to stay informed through the official website for any updates or changes regarding this recruitment process.