Man hit by Congress MLA’s convoy dies two days later in Hyderabad

The deceased was identified as Karunakar, the director of Gangadhara Market Committee. He was injured in an accident on November 23.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 3:54 pm IST
Congress leader Medipalli Satyam
Congress MLA Medipalli Satyam

Hyderabad: A government official succumbed to his injuries in Hyderabad on Tuesday, two days after he was hit by the convoy of Choupadandi MLA, Medipalli Satyam.

The deceased, Karunakar, was the director of Gangadhara Market Committee. He was injured near Pudur in Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district on November 23, when the convoy crashed into his car.

The Congress MLA was travelling to the Kondagattu temple to perform pujas.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

Karunakar was rushed to a local hospital in Jagtial and subsequently shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 26th November 2025 3:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button