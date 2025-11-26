Man hit by Congress MLA’s convoy dies two days later in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A government official succumbed to his injuries in Hyderabad on Tuesday, two days after he was hit by the convoy of Choupadandi MLA, Medipalli Satyam.

The deceased, Karunakar, was the director of Gangadhara Market Committee. He was injured near Pudur in Kodimial mandal of Jagtial district on November 23, when the convoy crashed into his car.

The Congress MLA was travelling to the Kondagattu temple to perform pujas.

Karunakar was rushed to a local hospital in Jagtial and subsequently shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad, where he died.