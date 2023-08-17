Man hits transport staffer amid argument at rly station, victim crushed under train

Mumbai: A 26-year-old man attached to Maharashtra’s State Transport (ST) corporation died after he fell on tracks and came under a moving suburban train when a person punched him during an argument at Sion station here, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Wednesday.

According to the GRP official, the deceased was identified as Dinesh Rathod, while the alleged attacker Avinash Mane (31) and his wife Sheetal Mane (30) were arrested in connection with the incident which took place on Sunday.

The couple alighted from a suburban train at Sion station where Sheetal Mane got into an argument with Rathod, an employee of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), over some issue, he said.

The woman’s husband, Avinash Mane, came to find out what was happening when he saw Rathod abusing his wife, said the official.

At this point, a heated argument broke out between Avinash Mane and Rathod. During the verbal altercation, Avinash Mane, in a fit of rage, punched Rathod, who lost balance, fell on tracks and got crushed under a moving suburban train, he said.

The ST staffer was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, said the official, adding after the incident the couple fled the spot.

After scanning CCTV footage of the station premises and based on information provided by eyewitnesses, the police arrested Avinash Mane from the Dharavi area and later nabbed his wife too, he said.

The couple was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), he added.