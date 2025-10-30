Video: Man holds 20 children hostage in Mumbai, rescued by cops

Mumbai: More than 20 children held hostage by a man inside a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area were safely rescued by police and fire brigade teams on Thursday, an official said.

“All the children are safe,” said joint commissioner of police Satyanarayan.

Man responsible taken into custody

The man, identified as Rohit Arya who appeared to be mentally unstable, was taken into custody, said another official.

The dramatic situation unfolded at R A Studio near the L&T building over an hour on Thursday afternoon.

Rohit Arya, a man in Mumbai’s Powai, allegedly held several children hostage and released a video in which he said he wanted to speak with specific people. In the clip he threatened to set the premises ablaze and to harm himself and the children if he was prevented… pic.twitter.com/z7oAiDZkhU — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 30, 2025

The children, boys and girls around 15 years old, had been called for an `audition’, as per the preliminary information.

Before the children were rescued, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money.

If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.