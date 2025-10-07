Man injured as plaster falls from Machili Kaman near Charminar

Hyderabad: A person was gravely injured after a lime plaster from the Machili Kaman on Charminar road fell on him on Tuesday noon.

Reports suggest the injured man, who owns a shop, was standing on the road when the huge piece of lime plaster fell on him. He is currently under medical care.

Locals complained that the lime plaster pieces regularly fall, endangering lives.

The state government recently undertook renovation of all four arches around the Gulzar Houz at a huge cost. However, the arches were not carried out professionally, according to local shopkeepers.

AIMIM Charminar MLA Mir Zulfeqar Ali, along with a local corporator, visited the spot and interacted with locals. He assured to take up the issue with the GHMC authorities.