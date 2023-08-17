Hyderabad: Man awarded 16 days in jail for domestic violence

Hyderabad: A local court convicted a man for 16 days in jail for harassing and beating his wife over petty issues.

The man, Mohd Irfan Ali (26) a resident of Hafeez Babanagar was booked by the police under sections 70B and 70C of the City Police Act. The court awarded him 16 days of simple imprisonment and sent him to the Chanchalguda Central Prison.

The convict’s wife approached the police and registered a complaint against him that he was regularly beating her up and was indulging in torture. She also complained that he was not taking care of the family and was not giving money to run the household expenditure.