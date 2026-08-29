Man jumps from building in IS Sadan, family cries foul

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was found dead near a building within the IS Sadan Police Station limits early on Saturday, August 29. Objecting to the death being ruled a suicide, his family has called for a thorough inquiry into the matter.

The deceased has been identified as Feroz Bin Sultan. Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from IS Sadan Police Station said that Feroz had reportedly had an argument with someone near Anmol Hotel late on Friday night.

Police broke off the dispute and sent Feroz in an auto with his friend Mustafa. Feroz, who was allegedly under the influence, jumped out of the auto, climbed up a building and jumped from it. He died from his injuries, police said.

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His family was informed of the incident, and his body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital.

Feroz’s father claimed that he was not one to take such a step. He approached Yakutpura MLA Jaffar Hussain Meraj, who demanded a thorough inquiry.

Further investigation is underway.