Unidentified man found murdered in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

The Vanasthalipuram police who reached the spot found stab wounds on the body which was shifted to Osmania General Hyderabad (OGH) mortuary where it is preserved for identification.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Image shows the lifeless body of a young boy on a hospital bed, related to a murder case
Representational image

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found murdered in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on Saturday, July, 11.

Residents spotted the person’s body on the roadside near the ART theatre on Sunday, July 12, morning and informed the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police, who reached the spot found stab wounds on the body, which was shifted to Osmania General Hyderabad (OGH) mortuary where it is preserved for identification.

Subhan Bakery

The police are trying to identify the person and the reasons for the murder.

Speaking to Siasat.com , Vanasthalipuram police said, ” A dead body of a 50-year-old male was found near the theater at 6:30 AM and was shifted to the mortuary.”

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharat Nagrik Surakha Sanhita (BNSS) and an investigation is underway.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button