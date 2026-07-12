Unidentified man found murdered in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram

Hyderabad: An unidentified man was found murdered in Hyderabad’s Vanasthalipuram on Saturday, July, 11.

Residents spotted the person’s body on the roadside near the ART theatre on Sunday, July 12, morning and informed the police.

The Vanasthalipuram police, who reached the spot found stab wounds on the body, which was shifted to Osmania General Hyderabad (OGH) mortuary where it is preserved for identification.

Also Read Hyderabad: Unidentified body found at Bahadurpura X roads

The police are trying to identify the person and the reasons for the murder.

Speaking to Siasat.com , Vanasthalipuram police said, ” A dead body of a 50-year-old male was found near the theater at 6:30 AM and was shifted to the mortuary.”

A case of suspicious death was registered under section 194 of the Bharat Nagrik Surakha Sanhita (BNSS) and an investigation is underway.