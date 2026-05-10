Man jumps into giant cauldron at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, gets beaten up

According to reports, the man might be mentally unstable; however, his identity and motive are not yet known.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:29 pm IST
Man jumps into giant cauldron at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, gets beaten up
Man jumps into giant cauldron at Ajmer Sharif Dargah, gets beaten up

Panic prevailed at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah for a few moments on Saturday, May 9, as a man jumped into a giant cauldron only to be beaten up and carried away by onlookers.

According to reports, the man might be mentally unstable; however, his identity and motive are not yet known.

In the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that surfaced of the incident, the man, dressed in a beige T-shirt and dark pants, is seen walking up to the cauldron, mostly unnoticed, before he takes a leap inside and starts picking up money and other offerings.

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Another man immediately jumps in after him, grabs hold of the intruder and throws him to the ground. The man in beige suffers a few blows before being hoisted upwards and pulled out of the cauldron by two other people.

They then grab hold of his hands and legs and carry him away as he tries to wriggle out of their grip.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 10th May 2026 7:29 pm IST

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