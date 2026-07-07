Man killed as Mercedes hits scooter in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: In a hit-and-run case, a scooter rider was killed after being struck by a Mercedes car in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area, police said on Tuesday, July 7.

The driver of the luxury car has been arrested in connection with the accident that took place on July 5 near the foot overbridge at the Jahangirpuri Bus Stand on the Outer Ring Road.

Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and found the scooter rider critically injured.

“He was rushed to the Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” the police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Deepak, a resident of Mangolpuri.

During the investigation, police received a crucial lead from a PCR caller, who informed that a Mercedes bearing Haryana registration had hit the scooter and sped away from the scene.

“The vehicle was traced, and a notice under Section 133 of the Motor Vehicles Act was served on its registered owner. The owner disclosed that Ansh Pratap Singh was driving the car at the time of the accident,” the police officer said.

Based on the investigation, Singh was identified as the accused and arrested. A case has been registered at Jahangirpuri police station under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police said the Mercedes involved in the accident has been seized, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the fatal crash.