Bengal minor rape case: 3 arrested, NCW seeks report from police

Kolkata: West Bengal Police on Monday, July 6, arrested the key accused in the alleged gangrape-murder of a girl in Baruipur, taking the total number of arrests in the case to three, a senior officer said.

An 11-year-old Muslim girl was allegedly gangraped and murdered, with her body recovered on Sunday, July 5, from a pond, a day after she went missing in the Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district.

She had left home to buy a gift for her friend’s birthday, her family said, claiming that four people had forcibly taken her away.

The accused, identified as Anand Sardar, was picked up by Baruipur district police from the town’s market area in South 24 Parganas in the afternoon following a search operation, he said.

“Sardar, who is the prime accused in the case, has been arrested. He was traced and apprehended from Baruipur market area. With his arrest, the total number of persons arrested in connection with the case has gone up to three,” the policeman told PTI.

Post-mortem report shows gruesome details of death

A preliminary post-mortem report indicated head injuries and sexual assault. A senior police officer on Monday said initial findings in the post-mortem revealed injury marks in the girl’s private parts, scratch and bite marks on different areas of her body.

It said that the girl’s head had either been struck with a heavy object or banged against a hard surface, the officer said, citing the report. The report also suggested that the child was alive when she was thrown into the pond, with water found in her lungs and stomach.

The murder had caused an uproar in Baruipur, as the girl’s body was found stuffed in a sack, triggering protests by residents who blocked roads, burnt tyres and vandalised police vehicles while demanding the arrest of the accused persons.

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered, with her body recovered on Sunday, July 5, from a pond, a day after she went missing in West Bengal's Baruipur area in South 24 Parganas district.



She had left home to buy a gift for her friend's birthday, her family said,… pic.twitter.com/msp9HgSB5i — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 6, 2026

Protesters block a road and stage a protest following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl allegedly gangraped, in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Sunday, July 5. (Source: PTI)

Protesters damage a police vehicle amid a protest following the recovery of the body of an 11-year-old girl allegedly gangraped, in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Sunday, July 5. (Source: PTI)

The situation turned violent when a man was beaten to death by angry locals on the accusation of his involvement in the girl’s death.

The police urged protesters to lift the road blockade and said that everyone associated with the crime would be arrested and would receive maximum punishment. However, the residents remained agitated as reports indicated that five accused arrested, including local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Shantanu Mondal, were released on bail.

NCW seeks report from police in 7 days

The National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of reports on the alleged rape and murder and sought an action taken report from the state police within seven days.

Expressing “grave concern” over the incident, the commission asked the director general of police, West Bengal, to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) covering the progress of the investigation.

“The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of highly disturbing media reports regarding the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old minor girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, and the subsequent incidents of mob violence,” the commission said in a statement on X.

The commission has sought details regarding the registration of the FIR under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POCSO Act, the immediate arrest of all persons involved in the alleged rape and murder, and the progress of the investigation, it said.

The commission also sought details of the investigation into the subsequent mob lynching, action taken against all those involved, an inquiry into any lapses in policing and preventive measures, the conduct of a comprehensive forensic and post-mortem examination, and the medical, psychological, legal and compensation support extended to the victim’s family.

CM assures justice to deceased girl’s parents

The minor’s father said he has talked with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who assured him justice. He demanded that the accused be hanged.

“The CM assured me that the culprits would be arrested and punished. I demanded that they should be hanged. He asked me to go to Bhabani Bhawan (the state CID headquarters) on Tuesday. I am satisfied with the administration,” the minor girl’s father told reporters on Sunday.

The police have since formed a six-member Special Investigating Team (SIT) to probe the matter. One person was arrested last night, while another was nabbed this morning.

“Along with them, we have detained three others. Our officers are questioning them for more details. In fact, we got to know about the prime accused’s role in the crime as well as his possible location,” the officer told PTI.

Authorities have also imposed prohibitory orders in Baruipur, Narendrapur and Sonarpur areas of South 24 Parganas to maintain law and order following tensions over the crime.

“The situation is under control, but prohibitory orders have been imposed as a preventive measure to ensure that law and order is maintained. Adequate police deployment has been made in the affected areas,” another senior police officer said.

“We appeal to members of the public not to pay heed to rumours and to cooperate with the administration. Strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb peace,” the officer added.

TMC claims police blocking Mamata from visiting Baruipur, BJP rejects charge

Former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee‘s Kalighat residence witnessed continued heavy deployment of state police and central forces from Sunday night into Monday. The Trinamool Congress alleged that the security arrangements were aimed at preventing her from visiting the family of the 11-year-old.

“A massive deployment of police personnel and barricades was put in place outside her residence to prevent her from leaving,” TMC wrote on X.

Banerjee at her residence, while police deployed outside, preventing her from stepping outside. (Source: X)

Banerjee at her residence, while police deployed outside, preventing her from stepping outside. (Source: X)

The BJP dismissed the allegation and claimed that the deployment was part of routine security measures for a Z-plus category protectee.

Police personnel, central forces and several vehicles remained stationed in and around the narrow lane leading to Banerjee’s residence since Sunday night, even as TMC leaders questioned the need for such a large deployment.

Watch this- 7 term MP, Cabinet Minister, 3 term CM been put under house arrest by BJP to to not let her travel to Baruipur to meet the young rape victim. Shame Bengal govt! pic.twitter.com/n25JQomSui — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 5, 2026

Reacting to the allegations, BJP Minister Dilip Ghosh rejected the TMC’s claims and said Banerjee had nothing to fear from the security arrangements.

“She is scared of eggs being hurled at her; that is why police have been deployed outside her residence,” Ghosh told reporters.

Mamata takes out protest rally

Banerjee takes out protest rally outside her Kalighat residence on Monday, July 6. (Source: X)

Banerjee takes out protest rally outside her Kalighat residence on Monday, July 6. (Source: X)

Even with police and armed forces surrounding her residence, Mamata Banerjee took out a rally from her residence to protest the minor’s rape and murder.

“It is deeply unfortunate and strongly condemnable that the BJP government’s police attempted to obstruct a peaceful march. This is a BLATANT STRANGULATION OF DEMOCRATIC RIGHTS,” TMC wrote on X. “Such repressive conduct only exposes Suvendu Adhikari’s insecurities.”

Holding a lit candle in her hand, Banerjee led the rally, in which MPs Dola Sen, Pratima Mondal and Derek O’Brien joined. With several TMC supporters, Banerjee walked through Harish Chhatterjee Street, on which her residence is located.

Banerjee takes out protest rally outside her Kalighat residence on Monday, July 6. (Source: X)

(With PTI inputs)