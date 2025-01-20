Man killed by in-laws in revenge for love marriage

Jalgaon: A 26-year-old man was killed in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district by his in-laws who harboured a grudge against him for eloping with their daughter and marrying her four years ago, police said on Monday.

Six persons have been held so far in connection with the attack, police said.

Mukesh Ramesh Shirsath was attacked with a machete and choppers, police said, adding seven of his relatives were injured in the brutal attack, in the Pimprala Hudco area of Jalgaon.

Mukesh had eloped with Pooja from the same locality and married her against the wishes of her family, police said.

On Sunday morning, as he was leaving home to go to his shop, he was ambushed by his in-laws, they added.

His brother, uncle, aunt and three cousins were also assaulted when they tried to intervene, police said.

Mukesh is survived by his parents, wife, brother, and a daughter.

A case has been registered against nine persons, including Mukesh’s brother-in-law, at the Ramanandnagar Police station, police said.

Pooja said stringent action should be taken against those who killed her husband. Nilkanth Shirsath, uncle of Mukesh, said his in-laws had been waiting for the last four years for an opportunity to exact revenge.