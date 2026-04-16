Man killed by wife’s paramour, brother in-law in Mulugu 

Hyderabad: A 36-year-old man in Parkal Town of Hanamkonda district was allegedly killed by her wife’s boyfriend and brother following her extramarital affair.

According to a report in The New Indian Express, the victim, Suman, had been married to his wife, Lavanya, for 15 years and had two daughters with her. He worked as a food delivery person while Lavanya was employed as a sanitation worker.

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At one point, Lavanya got into an extramarital relationship with a daily wage labourer, Naresh. They later conspired to kill Suman and also roped Lavanya’s brother, Raju, into the plan.

On April 3, Naresh and Raju took Suman to a forest area in Chalwai village of Mulugu district and got him heavily intoxicated. They then attacked him with beer bottles, killing him, and set his body ablaze using petrol.

Later, they dumped the ashes in the Godavari River in Eturnagaram village in Mulugu.

Noticing Suman’s absence, his father, Sambaiah, lodged a complaint with Parkal police on April 8. A case was registered, and the three were subsequently arrested. Lavanya has reportedly confessed to the crime.