Man kills friend after a dispute over Rs 50 in MP’s Vidisha

The incident occurred in Kala Pathar area of Ganjbasoda town, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manoj Mishra said.

Published: 18th January 2025 9:00 pm IST
Vidisha: A man allegedly killed his friend in Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh after a dispute over a Rs 50 transaction, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kala Pathar area of Ganjbasoda town, some 40 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Friday evening, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manoj Mishra said.

“There was dispute between Ram Swaroop Ahirwar and Dinesh Ahirwar over a transaction of Rs 50. Ramswaroop took Dinesh to a deserted place, bludgeoned him with stones and then strangled him with a scarf,” the SDOP said.

Ramswaroop was arrested and he has confessed to the crime, the official added.

