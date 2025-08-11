Man kills mother over family property dispute in Andhra Pradesh

Koyyalagudem: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his mother following a heated dispute over the sale of family property here, police said on Monday.

The incident allegedly occurred on August 10 at around 4 pm in Koyyalagudem when accused J Shivaji, reportedly facing financial difficulties, attacked his mother, J Narsamma (50), over the property dispute.

“A man from Koyyalagudem killed his mother following a dispute over selling family land,” Eluru district Superintendent of Police Pratap Siva Kishore told PTI.

Shivaji allegedly struck her head repeatedly with a billhook in a fit of rage. After initial treatment at a local hospital, she was shifted to Kakinada, where she succumbed to her injuries, Kishore said.

Police apprehended Shivaji on Sunday night and registered a case under the BNS section 103.

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that Andhra Pradesh has turned into another Bihar in terms of murders, citing the Eluru daylight killing as evidence of a “law and order collapse” under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s NDA coalition government.

“Andhra Pradesh has turned into another Bihar in terms of murders,” the YSRCP claimed in a post on ‘X’.