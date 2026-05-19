Man kills sister over property dispute in Suryapet

Hyderabad: Anjamma, a 50-year-old woman, was allegedly killed on Monday, May 18, by her brother in Suryapet for siding with their sister in a property dispute pertaining to 242 square yards of land in Atmakur mandal.

The accused, Saidulu, has two sisters, Anjamma and Uma. The family had given 2.5 acres of land to Uma after the death of her husband. Uma was living with Anjamma; Saidulu claimed that his sister was given 2.3 acres of land and not 2.5, which led to a dispute between the siblings, and Uma raised concerns with the panchayat and revenue officials.

Saidulu was vexed as Anjamma supported Uma and decided to kill the former. The accused on boarded his brother-in-law in his plan. When Anjamma was on her way to work, Saidula and his accomplices attacked her with a knife and killed her.

After being alerted, the police rushed to the spot and initiated an investigation. Speaking to Siasat.com, Atmakur police said, “The incident occurred at 10 AM. Saidulu has been arrested, and we are interrogating him.” A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).