POCSO accused kills six family members in Ranga Reddy village

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man allegedly hacked six members of his family to death, including his wife and two minor sons, in a gruesome incident at Daivalaguda village in Shabad mandal of Ranga Reddy district on early Saturday, July 11.

The suspect, Raj Kumar, is alleged to have killed his wife Parvathi Saritha (30), their two sons Parikshit (3) and Daivikshit (2), Chityala Rukkamma (65), Chityala Lakshmi (45), and a 17-year-old girl. Police said all the victims sustained multiple stab injuries.

According to investigators, the murders are suspected to have been driven by a long-standing grudge after a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was previously registered against the suspect. Police are probing whether the earlier case was the immediate trigger for the killings.

After the incident, Raj Kumar allegedly contacted his parents over the phone and confessed to having murdered the six victims. The information was subsequently passed on to the police, who rushed to the village and secured the crime scene.

Teams from the Future City Commissionerate launched an investigation, while forensic experts collected evidence from the house. The bodies were shifted for post-mortem examination.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances leading to the multiple murders, including the sequence of events and the exact motive. Senior officers visited the scene and are supervising the investigation.

Relatives of victims hold protest

Tension prevailed outside the Shabad Police Station in Ranga Reddy district on Saturday as relatives of the victims in the sensational six-member family murder case staged a protest, alleging police negligence.

The protesters accused the police of failing to act despite earlier complaints against the suspect. They alleged that although a case had been registered, the police did not take adequate measures to prevent the incident.

Holding the local police responsible for the gruesome murders, the agitating relatives raised slogans and demanded action against the Circle Inspector (CI) and Sub-Inspector (SI) of Shabad Police Station. They claimed that prompt and effective intervention by the police could have averted the killings.

The protesters demanded a thorough inquiry into the alleged lapses and sought disciplinary action against the police officials concerned. Additional police personnel were deployed at the station to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident.