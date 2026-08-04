Man kills wife, dumps body at dargah in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: An alleged domestic dispute turned ugly in the Sangareddy district, where a man allegedly killed his wife and dumped her body at a dargah in the early hours of Tuesday, August 4.

The incident occurred at Irakpally in Nagalgidda mandal. The suspect has been identified as Shaik Multan, who allegedly attacked his wife, Irfana, with a sharp object. Multan then allegedly carried the dead body to a nearby dargah and dumped it there.

Also Read Man kills wife over dowry, ends life in Telangana

The accused is currently absconding.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Nagalgidda police said, “The couple had been having some issues for the past few months. The murder may have occurred late on Monday night. A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of BNS, and an investigation is underway.”