Man kills wife in Saroornagar after row over his calls to another woman

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband following a heated argument over his frequent phone conversations with another woman. The incident took place in the early hours of Tuesday, June 11, at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

The accused has been identified as Maria Das, a car driver. He was married to the victim, Chinnamma, for 12 years. The couple, originally from the East Godavari district, has an 11-year-old son.

According to reports, the victim recently objected to her husband’s regular conversations with another woman. Despite repeated confrontations and even family counselling sessions, Das allegedly continued the interactions, leading to frequent arguments between the couple.

On Monday night, another quarrel broke out between them, during which Das allegedly strangled Chinnamma. Around 3 am, he called his in-laws and informed them that Chinnamma was unconscious after a fight.

When her parents arrived, they found her unresponsive on the bed. The accused reportedly confessed to them that he had strangled her during the altercation. They immediately informed the police, who confirmed Chinnamma’s death and found a strangulation mark on her neck.

A case has been registered, and police took the accused into custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.